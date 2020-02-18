Cate Blanchett Lists Her Dreamy Island Escape for $1.4 Million

To answer the question Where’d You Go, Bernadette?—the new book-turned-blockbuster starring Cate Blanchett as the title character—you’d likely have to go see the movie. Ask the actress herself that same question, and the quick answer—we can only guess—would be to her idyllic vacation home in the South Pacific.

According to Architectural Digest, Blanchett scooped up the luxury retreat in the Republic of Vanuatu (a country located just west of Fiji) in 2011 to use as her personal escape. Eight years later, she’s now listed the beach house for sale after also trading in her Australia compound for a U.K. estate (making vacays across the globe decidedly less convenient).

Which means, fortunately for those wondering where to go for their winter getaways, Blanchett’s dream retreat is now up for grabs. Dubbed Matanara, the beachfront property consists of two open-air pavilions connected by a large timber deck and surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Together, the pavilions house four bedrooms and two baths, a contemporary galley-style kitchen, and multiple dining and lounge areas.

Wide open on both sides, the home makes indoor-outdoor living seamless while taking advantage of the beach breezes. Inside, spaces are outfitted with unfussy, island-inspired materials like hardy wood floors and stainless countertops; beautiful basketwoven walls with bamboo trim provide natural artwork in the living room and bedroom. Read more.

SOURCE: COASTAL LIVING