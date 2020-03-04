Coronavirus: Cruise ship banned from Wallis and Futuna

Customary authorities in Wallis and Futuna have decided to ban a planned visit by a German cruise ship to protect the population against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The kings on both islands, however, are yet to decide if the cruise ship Soleal will be allowed to dock later this month.

The Soleal is scheduled to sail from French Polynesia via the Cook Islands, Samoa and Wallis to Fiji.

Airline passengers arriving at the international airport on Wallis are examined.

The territory’s main air link is with New Caledonia, which in the past month has checked more than 30,000 travellers for the disease.

SOURCE: RADIO NZ