One of the world’s most iconic actors, Will Smith in Vanuatu

One of the world’s most iconic actors, Will Smith is in Vanuatu to shoot a geographical film at the Mt. Yasur Volcano.

The American actor has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards and has won four Grammy Awards.

DailyPost.vu reports Will Smith is in Vanuatu to film for American television documentary series – Our Strange Rock — which explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth.

Smith is the host of the show.

The 10-part cinematic event series released its first season on March 26 last year.

