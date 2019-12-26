Swap these busy holiday spots for their cost-effective alternatives

If that’s the kind of trip you want, these are the five exciting overseas destinations you should consider.
Skyscanner’s Australia Travel Trends 2020 report has found the emerging destinations where year-on-year fare prices have dropped significantly, making them excellent spots for budget-conscious travellers.
And they’re brilliant alternatives to more popular holiday destinations, so you can have a similar experience for less money.
SWAP BALI FOR VANUATU
Bali will always be one of our favourites, but if you’re looking for a beach holiday destination that’s a little different, less crowded, and a bargain-hunter’s dream, you can’t beat Vanuatu.
Skyscanner said VANUATU’S Port Vila’s fares dropped 13 per cent this year, which makes it the most cost-effective option for holidays in 2020.
The average flight price at the moment is $750, which was likely driven by Air Vanuatu’s new non-stop Melbourne-Port Vila flights and good sales from Virgin Australia.
It’s also closer to Australia than Bali – Port Vila is less than four hours from Sydney and less than three hours from Brisbane.
Highlights: Scuba diving in colourful coral reefs, swimming in the Blue Lagoon, hiking up the (frequently active) Mount Yasur volcano.
Best time to visit: The most affordable times are September and October. Wet season is November to April, which is when it’s less busy. It’s busiest during school holidays and Christmas. Read more.
SOURCE: THE DAILY TELEGRAPH